Battle for Baroda:Social distancing go for toss during ‘canvassing’

Congress leader Deepender Hooda, JJP’s Digvijay Chautala and his cousin Arjun Chautala of INLD flouted Covid norms as they did not cover their faces with masks while interacting with people

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 00:41 IST

By Sunil Rahar, Hindustan Times Rohtak

Rajya Sabha member Deepender Hooda interacting with people in Sonepat’s Baroda on Sunday. (Manoj Dhaka/ht)

A surge in Covid-19 cases has not dissuaded political leaders in Haryana from flouting social distancing norms.

During their visit to several villages in Baroda constituency on Sunday, Congress leader Deepender Hooda, Jannayak Janata party (JJP’s) Digvijay Chautala and his cousin Arjun Chautala of INLD flouted Covid norms as they did not cover their faces with masks while interacting with people and their supporters had gathered in large numbers.

Political leaders have started canvassing for their parties for the upcoming Baroda assembly byelection. Baroda assembly seat in Sonepat district fell vacant in April following the demise of sitting Congress legislator Sri Krishan Hooda. No poll date has been announced as yet.

DEEPENDER ACCUSES BJP-JJP OF TAPPING PHONES OF VILLAGE REPRESENTATIVES



Newly inducted Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda of the Congress party on Sunday accused the BJP-JJP government of illegally tapping phones of sarpanches, panches of the Baroda assembly.



“The BJP-JJP cannot win the Baroda byelection by misusing the government machinery. The people of our area (Deshwali) have their own pride and they cannot bend before the government. The BJP government did not build a single school in this constituency and chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has never visited the Baroda constituency after assuming office in 2014 except during elections. The BJP will try to divide people on the basis of caste in the elections but all the communities are united to teach a lesson to this arrogant government,” he said.

INLD leader Arjun Chautala has started ‘Khaat Yatra’ on Sunday and he will visit eight villages every day in Baroda assembly to canvass for his party.

Arjun said that this constituency has remained a stronghold of their party and people will elect their candidate as they have strong bonds with his family.

Digvijay Chautala said that the BJP-JJP nominee will win this seat and people are waiting to teach a lesson to Hooda family in the upcoming election as “they did nothing for them except, grabbing their votes”.

