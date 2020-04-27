BDC chairperson flags Chinese activity in Ladakh’s Demchok, later withdraws post

Nyoma block development council (BDC) chairperson Urgain Chodon on Monday drew attention to the intensified Chinese activity across the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in China-occupied Tashi Gang region in Demchok sector of Ladakh in a Facebook post.

However, she withdrew the social media post four hours later.

Urgain doubted that China, which recently ordered 2,00,000 body bags from Taiwan, might have been dumping Covid-19 victims in the barren region close to the LAC on their side.

“Alert! This is to express my concern for my country and especially my border people. Being BDC chairperson of Nyoma block, it is my responsibility to inform that a few days ago, 50km away from Demchok village, there was movement of around 300 vehicles in China-occupied Tashi Gang region. Even aircraft movement was heard in our area. The heavy vehiclular movement is happening in their own region, but why now when the whole world is in war against Covid-19?” she had stated in the Facebook post on Monday morning.

Urgain also cited a report on how China had placed an order of 2,00,000 body bags from Taiwan.

“It might be possible that they are planning to dump the bodies in that barren region, which is so close to our border. If that is the case, then dumping so many bodies may spread the virus through different carriers of air, water and migratory animals,” she had stated.

“Even if it’s not about their Covid-19 victims, what is the big urgency of doing all this during this critical time? It is my plea to the government and policy makers to investigate this urgent matter,” she had added.

Before withdrawing her post, Urgain had told HT that she had sent messages regarding the Chinese activity to BJP MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal and the Leh deputy magistrate.

“There is something fishy and the government needs to investigate it,” she remarked.

BJP MP Namgyal said he has forwarded the BDC chairperson’s messages to the ministries concerned in Delhi.

“She had sent me messages on WhatsApp and I forwarded them to the ministries concerned. At the same time, I am trying to reach out to a few more people on the ground in Nyoma for counter verification (of her claims) before officially writing anything to the ministries,” said Namgyal.

However, Ladakh divisional commissioner Saugat Biswas dubbed Urgain’s claims as “unverified reports”.

Leh deputy magistrate Sachin Kumar Vaishya didn’t respond to calls and messages.