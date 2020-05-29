Bear attacking orchards increases worries of orchardists, farmers

Bear attacking apple and cherry orchards and farms in several parts of the Shimla district is giving sleepless nights to orchardists and farmers of the region. Farmers who are already affected by the lockdown and recent heavy rainfall and hailstorm, are now worried and scared due to bears entering their farms, destroying crops and injuring people.

Kotgarh divisional forest officer Arvind Kumar said that though the department conducts training camps to help villagers, they have not been able to conduct training camps this year. In camps, people are taught about domestic methods like using chilly smoke, always remaining in groups, shouting if confronted by a bear amongst others to save themselves and their farms from bears.

He said that traps, cameras and cages to catch bears have been installed in many places.

Rohit Shyam, an orchardist from Kotgarh said that fear of bear also affects their work in farms and orchards. “Every year during this period, bears destroy crops and even attack people. We have also spoken to the forest department regarding this. Recently, a bear destroyed the crops of a farmer in Sainj of Shimla district.”

Shimla district is a major producer of apples and stone fruits especially cherries.

Bear attacks Nepalese man in Shimla district

A Nepalese man was attacked and injured by a bear in Punan village, Nankhari of Shimla district.

The person identified as Khem Bahadur had gone to nearby jungle to feed his goats with another man and was suddenly attacked and dragged by a bear. His friend started to make noise and the bear ran away.

The injured was taken to Civil Hospital, Nankhari from where he received 13 stitches on his head. He was later referred to Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla for treatment.

The incident has scared local residents and they have demanded the forest department to catch the bear.