Beaten up by neighbour for tiff over pit bull, Ludhiana man hangs himself

Beaten up for objecting against his neighbour’s aggressive pit bull, a 34-year-old man ended his life by hanging himself in Dhandhari Kalan on Friday evening.

The Sahnewal police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against three men on the complaint of the father of the deceased.

Those booked have been identified as Dharminder Singh and his two accomplices, Gurpratap Singh and Jagroop Singh.

The deceased’s father told the police that Dharminder had a pet pit bull that had bitten him and his family members several times. Therefore, his son confronted Dharminder, who in turn threatened him.

On April 17, his son was standing outside the house when Dharminder with his accomplices turned up there and assaulted him with swords and iron rods . When his other son intervened, he was also beaten up.

An FIR in this regard was also lodged under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sahnewal police station on April 19.

However, the complainant alleged the accused continued to threaten his son and hurled abuses at him, pushing him into depression. On Friday evening, upset with the harassment, his son hanged himself in the house.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Kulwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said they had booked three men under Sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC. A hunt is on for their arrest.