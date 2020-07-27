Beautification drive in Pune draws criticism

Sections
Pune: Citizen rights activist has termed the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) decision of installation of decorative electricity poles at Savitribai Phule Pune University...

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 20:51 IST

By Nadeem Inamdar,

Pune: Citizen rights activist has termed the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) decision of installation of decorative electricity poles at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) chowk as a wasteful expenditure of taxpayers’ money. Vivek Velankar of Sajak Nagrik Manch, in a petition to municipal commissioner, stated that the civic body is undergoing financial crisis and still it has erected a decorative electricity police at the chowk which is uncalled for and an absolute wasteful expenditure. It is a criminal offence of wasting citizens’ money on unproductive assets and action must be taken against officials concerned.

