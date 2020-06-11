Beekeepers failed to recover cost this season on export suspension

With export of honey suspended due to global lockdown to contain the spread of covid-19, beekeepers or apiculturists have had a disastrous season so far. The bee production season for mustard nectar, the most valued one for export, starts from October and lasts till February.

Jagtar Singh, 43, a beekeeper from Sangrur’s Kanjla village, said earlier this season, 25-tonne honey derived from mustard flower nectar found no exporters. Later, lower than usual temperatures for summer and the lockdown meant honey production reduced to half of the average of 15kg per bee colony.

This major disruption to the business cycle has meant that beekeepers were unable to recover cost invested in bee colonies, which is between Rs 90 and Rs 100 per kg. Now, producers are incurring the cost of cold storage. “As lockdown caused by pandemic suspended export activities to the US, most beekeepers are forced to spend Rs 2 per kg for using cold stores. I have no option than to wait till November when licenced middlemen resume placing orders for the US and European markets,” he said.

With an annual estimated production of 18,000 tonne, Punjab is the third-largest producer of honey. According to National Bee Board data, Punjab has 2.7 lakh bee colonies.

President of Progressive Bee Keepers Association Narpinder Dhaliwal said of total honey produced in Punjab, about 80% is exported to the US. “Honey derived from mustard flower nectar has a creamy texture and its crystallised form has huge demand in the West. About 10,000 farmers are engaged in producing export-oriented honey. Owing to global restrictions, about 80% mustard honey could not be exported and it landed in the cold stores,” he said.

During lockdown, most apiculturists were unable to take bee boxes to other places for nectar collection as villages did not allow entry.

“It resulted in the death of bees and production saw a significant dip. Honey collected in April is consumed in the domestic market, but the lockdown hampered packing work. As apiculturists had the past unsold stock of mustard honey, they succumbed to market pressure to sell honey at a lower cost in April,” said Dhaliwal.

Another beekeeper for over 15 years, Jatinder Singh, of Kandhargarh village in Sangrur, said the period between June to September is crucial for the survival of beekeepers after two failed seasons this season. Bees are to be fed with sugar starting July and most producers are short of money.

“Early this year, beekeepers were paid Rs 98 per kg for mustard honey and farmers hoped for higher pricing later for their export-oriented product. The global lockdown crashed hopes and lower temperature for a prolonged period in April-May further led to reduced honey production,” he added.

“The state government should assist us with providing subsidised sugar to feed bees and financial credit from banks to keep the business rolling. Bees are instrumental in pollination and strengthen ecological balance,” Jatinder claimed.

