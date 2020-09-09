Beginning today, it’ll be raining projects for Bihar

PATNA

Beginning Thursday, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi digitally launches fisheries and agriculture related schemes worth Rs 294.53 crore in different districts of the state, it will be raining projects for poll-bound Bihar till September 25, with around 30 projects worth Rs 4,400 crore lined up either for inauguration or for foundation laying, it’s learnt.

The projects to be launched Wednesday are part of the Rs 20,050-crore Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), which is aimed at sustainable and responsible development of fisheries.

“The PM will inaugurate and lay foundation of different projects worth Rs 294.53 crore related to animal husbandry, fisheries and agriculture on Thursday,” said BJP’s state unit president Dr Sanjay Jaiswal. “Most of these projects are coming up at Sitamarhi, Madhepura, Samastipur, Patna, Kishanganj, Purnia, Begusarai, Khagaria, Nalanda and Gaya districts.”

A statement issued by the PMO office said the prime minister will also launch e-Gopala app, a comprehensive breed improvement marketplace and information portal for direct use of farmers.

Bihar’s deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi said the PM will be inaugurating and laying foundations for a slew of projects till September 25 in five phases. “All in-charge ministers have been deputed in these districts,” said Modi.

Bihar elections are expected to take place in October/November and the Election Commission (EC) has indicated that the process would get completed before the tenure of the current legislative assembly ends on November 29.

BJP sources said the PM will inaugurate/lay foundation of approximately 30 projects. These include 12 projects related to railways, three of petroleum and natural gas, eight related to housing and urban affairs ministry, three of animal husbandry and four of fisheries.

The total cost of railway projects, which will benefit at least 10 districts, comes to Rs 2,720 crore. It includes long-awaited bridge over Kosi built at a cost of Rs 516 crore. The foundation stone of this bridge was laid by late PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee and railway safety commissioner had recently given its nod to run trains.

Petroleum and natural gas projects are coming up at Banka and East Champaran.

The launch of schemes comes three months after launch of the Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyan by the PM, which was aimed at providing employment to migrant workers who returned to their villages during the nationwide lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus.