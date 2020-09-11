Ex-DGP Saini, suspended IG Umaranangal main conspirators in Behbal Kalan firing: SIT member to court

The special investigation team (SIT) on Thursday told the district and sessions court in Faridkot that the then Punjab director general of police (DGP) Sumedh Singh Saini and suspended inspector general of police (IGP) Paramraj Singh Umaranangal were the main conspirators in the Behbal Kalan firing episode.

Last week, the SIT probing the 2015 police firing incidents had approached the court with a petition seeking pardon for prime accused inspector Pardeep Singh, the then reader to former Moga senior superintendent of police (SSP) Charanjit Singh Sharma, as he wanted to turn an approver in the case. On Wednesday, the district and sessions judge Sumeet Malhotra directed SIT member inspector general of police Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh to appear in the court as his presence was required to a decision on the plea.

The court adjourned the matter to September 15 for order. The court allowed the SIT’s plea seeking a copy of the statement recorded by inspector Pradeep to the court. The 18-page sealed statement of Pardeep was opened in the court and a copy was supplied to SIT.

Resham Singh, one of the prime witnesses and brother of firing victim Krishan Bhagwan Singh, had approached the court claiming enough evidence on record that the application of Pardeep Singh and SIT should not be accepted.

During the arguments, Resham’s counsel said Pardeep should not be pardoned as he is the prime accused in the case.

When the court asked as who were the prime accused in the Behbal Kalan firing case, the IG said the then DGP Saini and now suspended IG Umaranangal (then Ludhiana police commissioner) were the main conspirators in the episode. Umaranangal was specially deputed in the district in the wake of the protests. He further said besides Pardeep’s statement, the investigation team has sufficient “independent evidence” against them to prove its claim.

The SIT told the court that it will soon file a supplementary chargesheet in the case.

Gurjeet Singh of Sarawan village and Krishan Bhagwan Singh of Niamiwala village had died in the police firing on October 14, 2015, while protesting against the desecration of Guru Granth Sahib. Besides, many were seriously injured.