Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Being forced into flesh trade by father, Ludhiana woman consumes poison near DC’s office

Being forced into flesh trade by father, Ludhiana woman consumes poison near DC’s office

Took the step minutes after lodging a complaint with the police commissioner at his office

Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 23:52 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Minutes after she filed a complaint against her father for forcing her into flesh trade, a 25-year-old woman consumed poison near the office of the deputy commissioner at the mini-secretariat on Monday afternoon.

Onlookers raised the alarm after the woman collapsed after consuming something she was already carrying in her hand. Police quickly rushed her to a hospital, where her condition is stated to be stable.

The woman’s mother told the police that her husband wanted to push her into prostitution for money, following which she left him and started living separately with her daughter.

She raised her daughter alone and got her married. But, her daughter returned to her due to dowry harassment by her in-laws.



“On finding out that my daughter is living with me, my husband started pressuring her as well to join prostitution. We changed multiple rented accommodations to evade him, but he manages to trace us every time,” the woman alleged.

“We have filed several complaints to the police, however no action was taken. On Monday, we came to the office of commissioner of police Rakesh Agrawal to file a complaint against my husband. The police chief assured us of action. But, minutes after coming out of his office, my daughter consumed a poisonous substance near the deputy commissioner’s office and collapsed,” she added.

Sub-inspector Kuldeep Singh, SHO, Division Number 5 police station, said the woman’s condition was stable and they will take appropriate action after recording her statement.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

DDC election results on Tuesday; counting to begin at 9 am
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
India suspends UK flights till December 31 over new variant of Covid-19
by Anisha Dutta
Maharashtra orders night curfew for 15 days, quarantine for travellers from abroad
by Faisal Malik & Sagar Pillai
Sisodia to launch AAP’s ‘UP mission 2022’ in Lucknow on Tuesday
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena

latest news

Govt open to more tweaks if farm talks resume: Official
by Zia Haq
Delhiwale: Mansion of a dozen labourers
by Mayank Austen Soofi
HC permits Future deal, but no bar on Amazon to oppose
by Anirudh Laskar and Deborshi Chaki
Covid-19: What you need to know today
by R Sukumar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.