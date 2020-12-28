Below 200 covid cases in J&K first time since July

J&K recorded 156 fresh Covid-19 cases and six deaths on Monday taking the total case count in the UT to 1,20,293 and death toll to 1,875.

This is the first time since July that J&K has recorded below 200 cases. Officials said 90 people tested positive in Kashmir and 66 in Jammu. Five people died in Kashmir and one in Jammu.

They said that 1,15,261 people have recovered in the UT so far after 275 patients were discharged on Monday, taking the recovery rate to 95.81%. There are 3,157 active cases while the total number of tests conducted in the UT have crossed 37.39 lakh.

In Kashmir, the highest jump in fresh cases was witnessed in Srinagar where 34 more people tested positive, followed by Kupwara at 14 cases. In Jammu division, the highest number of cases was recorded in Jammu district at 56 followed by five in Kathua district. Srinagar tops the case tally with 25,147 cases and 447 deaths, followed by Jammu district with 23,584 cases and 354 deaths.

Till date, 8.72 lakh people have been enlisted for observation – 15,697 in home quarantine, 3,157 in isolation, and 29,925 under home surveillance. Besides, 8.22 lakh people have completed their surveillance period.