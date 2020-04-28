Sections
Besides improved air quality, Ludhiana sees record drop in temperature

While the air quality index (AQI) of the city was recorded at 64 points, the overnight 3.4mm rainfall smashed the 34-year temperature record of April 27. While the maximum temperature was recorded at 29.4 degrees Celsius (C), the minimum was 20.6 degrees C.

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 04:07 IST

By Mohit Khanna, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The plunge in the maximum temperature on April 27 was last recorded in 1986 when the maximum temperature was recorded at 27.3 degrees C. (Picture for representational purposes) (GURMINDER SINGH/HT)

The lockdown has not only improved air quality in the city, but it has also led to dip in the usual temperature during April.

While the air quality index (AQI) of the city was recorded at 64 points, the overnight 3.4mm rainfall smashed the 34-year temperature record of April 27.

While the maximum temperature was recorded at 29.4 degrees Celsius (C), the minimum was 20.6 degrees C.

The plunge in the maximum temperature on April 27 was last recorded in 1986 when the maximum temperature was recorded at 27.3 degrees C.



On April 26, the temperature was recorded at 31 degrees C, while on this day in 1982, the temperature was recorded at 28.5 degrees C.

From April 14 to April 20 (barring two occasions), the average maximum temperature should be 35.2 degrees C, whereas it was recorded at 34.3 degrees C.

On the other hand, it was only in 1982 that the city had witnessed a drop in temperature and the average temperature of 32.1 degrees C was reported during this period.

Similarly, from April 21 to 27, while the average maximum temperature should ideally be around 37 degrees C, the city recorded 32.2 degrees of average maximum temperature during this period.

This phenomenon was last witnessed in 1982, when the city had recorded an average maximum temperature of 32.8 degrees C during the same period, said Dr Prabhjyot Kaur, head of the department of school of climate change and agricultural meteorology at PAU.

As per the weather expert, it is for the first time in a decade that the temperature in April will not touch 40 degree Celsius.

So far, only on two days, the mercury had touched 38 degrees C on April 14 and 15. While on April 24, 2019, the city had recorded 41 degree Celsius temperature.

Besides improved air quality, Ludhiana sees record drop in temperature
