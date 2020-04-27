BEST driver, 2 health workers among 8 new cases in Kalyan-Dombivli

Sections
Updated: Apr 27, 2020 21:29 IST

By Sajana Nambiar,

Eight new Covid-19 cases were reported from Kalyan-Dombivli on Monday.

A 38-year-old BEST driver from Dombivli (East), a 21-year-old bank employee, a 34-year- old employee of at private hospital in Mumbai, and a 40-year-old man from Dombivli (West), who is a staff nurse at a private hospital were among the new cases.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Kalyan-Dombivli has reached 137.

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has given permission to wholesale grocery, vegetables and fruit traders to keep shops open between 5am and 2pm and transport essentials to retail traders.



“The shopkeepers are supposed to operate as per the directions laid down by the civic body so that people don’t go out. If there is any complaint against shopkeepers, they will face legal action,” said Madhavi Pophale, public relations officer, KDMC.

The wholesale traders will transport all essential to retailers, who will home deliver the commodities.

“Like we have stopped counter delivery at retail shops and only allow home delivery, the wholesale shops will do the same. Any shopkeepers who refuses to delivery at home or to the retail traders, will face legal action under section 188 of Indian Penal Code,” said Pophale.

