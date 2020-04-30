BFUHS allots PG seats, asks students to report by May 4

The Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) at Faridkot provisionally allotted the postgraduation (PG) course seats to the NEET-qualified students on Thursday.

The medical university has asked the students to report to the respective allotted colleges by May 4.

The BFUHS is conducting the first-round of online counselling for admissions to post-graduate courses in seven medical and twelve dental colleges of the state.

“The candidates can report to the allotted college physically for taking admission. As reporting to the allotted colleges could not be possible for some students due to lockdown, we have provided online option. They can join the allotted college by sending a confirmatory email about acceptance of seat and uploading scanned copies of relevant documents and pay the requisite fee on the university account,” said vice-chancellor Dr Raj Bahadur.

He added, “All admissions made online will be deemed provisional, to be confirmed subject to verification of documents at the time of physical joining.”

“However, if any student failed to report at allotted college for joining by May 4, the provisional seat allotted to them will be treated as cancelled and no claim thereafter will be entertained,” he said.