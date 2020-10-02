BG Shekhar appointed as additional commissioner of police in Navi Mumbai

The Navi Mumbai police commissionerate has got a sanction for a new post of an Additional Commissioner of Police, Crime.

An order issued by the Home Ministry of the State government on Wednesday informed that BG Shekhar, DIG from State Reserve Police Force has been posted as the Additional Commissioner of Police in Navi Mumbai. The order said that a post of DCP with Railways in Mumbai has been transferred and upgraded to accommodate DIG rank officer in Navi Mumbai. Shekhar, on Thursday took charge as the first Additional Commissioner of Police, Crime of Navi Mumbai.

Navi Mumbai was previously a part of the Thane commissionerate as Zone V. In 1994, a separate commissionerate was formed with KS Shinde as the first commissioner. Till 2010, the rank of Commissioner in Navi Mumbai was that of Inspector General and was later upgraded to Additional Director General rank to accommodate Ahmad Javed as the Commissioner of Navi Mumbai. Along with that was created another post of Joint Commissioner of DIG rank in 2010.

Shivraj Patil, DCP, headquarters, who was transferred on Thursday, said, “During my tenure, no proposal was sent to home ministry for the new post. We are checking records to verify if such a proposal was sent before my tenure.”

CP Bipin Kumar Singh said, “This post will definitely help the city. Additional CP will head the crime branch so there would be a close supervision on crimes happening in city. The crime branch cases will have consultation by a DIG rank officer.”