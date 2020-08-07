Bhagwan Pashuram statue to be installed at park near Dholewal Chowk

Sections
Updated: Aug 07, 2020 23:24 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu, deputy commissioner and other officials at the site where this statue is to be installed (HT photo)

Ludhiana Punjab food, civil supplies and consumer affairs minister, Bharat Bhushan Ashu, said on Friday that the government will be install a statue of Bhagwan Parshuram (sixth avatar of lord Vishnu) at Parshuram Ji Park near Dholewal Chowk in Ludhiana.

Accompanied by mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu, the deputy commissioner and other officials visited the site where this statue is to be installed.

Besides, statues of Maharaja Agarsen, Sikh warrior Baba Banda Singh Bahadur, iconic freedom fighters Baba Sohan Singh Bhakna and Baba Maharaj Singh and father of Indian constitution, Dr BR Ambedkar, will be installed in different parts of the state, the minister said.



Ashu said the initiative is an instrument to connect youngsters to their ancestors and is a mark of respect to great freedom fighters, reverend saints, valiant warriors and noted personalities, he said.

He added that this would help create awareness among young generations about India’s and Punjab’s rich religious legacy, as well as historical and cultural heritage.

The minister said that the statue of Baba Maharaj Singh will be installed in his native village of Uchi Rabbon in the district.

