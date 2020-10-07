Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Bhama Askhed dam water project: With 95% work complete, PMC plans to begin trials in two months

Bhama Askhed dam water project: With 95% work complete, PMC plans to begin trials in two months

PUNE: The civic administration accelerated the work of Bhama Askhed dam water pipeline project even as it is tackling the Covid situation and claims to have completed 95 per cent...

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 20:03 IST

By Abhay Khairnar,

PUNE: The civic administration accelerated the work of Bhama Askhed dam water pipeline project even as it is tackling the Covid situation and claims to have completed 95 per cent of the plan. Civic officials said that the trials will be carried out within two months.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) initiated the Bhama Askhed water pipeline project in 2014. It was designed to meet the drinking water needs of 14.5 lakh residents of eastern Pune. As per the plan, a 42-km pipeline will be laid from the Bhama-Askhed dam to Pune. The dam is located near Chakan Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC).

According to PMC, the lake tapping work was completed when the city was under Covid lockdown. Lake tapping involves the excavation of a tunnel from the bottom of the lake for the water to flow down the tunnel.

PMC executive engineer Sudesh Kadu said, “Only 500 metres of the total 42 km water pipeline work is remaining. With the help of police protection, PMC completed the 10 km pipeline work near the dam. Around 200 metres of the pipeline work near the dam that connects to the jackwell is yet to be completed and another 300 metres work is remaining in Pimpri-Chinchwad area. As land acquisition work is not done for roads, PMC is unable to lay pipelines. We are awaiting the land acquisition clearance to lay pipeline in Pimpri-Chinchwad area.”



Kadu said that as the project is extensive running into 42 kms, many trials will have to be carried out before getting the final go-ahead.

Pune divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao said, “Though the administration is busy handling the Covid pandemic, we pushed many development works. The delayed Bhama Askhed water project is nearing completion. Even farmers are now cooperating to complete the project.”

Benefitting residents

The 42-km water pipeline that is laid from Bhama-Askhed dam to Pune will address the water needs of residents living in eastern Pune mainly Ahmednagar road, Wadgaon Sheri, Kharadi and Kalyaninagar areas.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

J-K BJP chief snubs LG, says no rehab policy for terrorists
Oct 07, 2020 20:13 IST
Metal detectors, CCTVs, 3-layer police cover for Hathras family’s security
Oct 07, 2020 20:24 IST
KKR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2020: Karn Sharma strikes to remove Narine
Oct 07, 2020 20:32 IST
Arvind Kejriwal announces further relaxations for weekly markets, cinemas to reopen from October 15
Oct 07, 2020 20:15 IST

latest news

Covid-19: A diagnostic facility by Gurudwara Bangla Sahib to help the poor
Oct 07, 2020 20:29 IST
IPL 2020 - KKR Vs CSK, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs
Oct 07, 2020 20:28 IST
MP begins probe into alleged multi-crore rupee scam in govt scheme for farmers
Oct 07, 2020 20:26 IST
Hina Khan brings her fashion A-game to the Bigg Boss 14 house
Oct 07, 2020 20:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.