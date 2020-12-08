Bharat Bandh: Anna Hazare sits on day-long fast in support of farmers

Anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare sat on a day-long fast on Tuesday in solidarity with protesting farmers who have called for Bharat Bandh. In his recorded message, he said his hunger strike at his native place of Ralegan Siddhi village “is to extend my support to the agitating farmers”.

“I appeal to the citizens of this country that the farmers’ agitation at Delhi borders should spread across the country. The government needs to be pressured and for that to happen, farmers need to hit the streets. But no one should resort to violence,” said Hazare, who began his fast in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra.

The 83-year-old social activist, who was the face of 2011 Lokpal bill agitation in Delhi, said this was the “right time” for farmers to come out on the streets to get their issues resolved. “I have backed this cause earlier also, and will continue to do so,” he said in his latest message.

He also expressed the need to grant autonomy to the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP) and to implement the recommendations of the MS Swaminathan Commission.