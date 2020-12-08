Sections
Bharat Bandh: Farmers’ union tries to blocks railway tracks in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district

The incident occurred early on Tuesday morning but there was no delay in train traffic

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 12:51 IST

By Aroosa Ahmed, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Representational Image. (HT archive)

Fifty protesters belonging to Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatan, a farmers’ union based in Kolhapur in Maharashtra organised rail roko agitation on Tuesday morning at Malkapur railway station in Buldhana district. They were expressing solidarity with farmers’ call for Bharat Bandh.

One outstation train, Navjeevan Express, operating between Chennai and Ahmedabad, had halted at Malkapur railway station. The protesters blocked the railway tracks but were removed by the Railway Protection Force, Government Railway Police, and local police.

Catch LIVE Updates of Bharat Bandh here

The incident occurred at 6.50am and the protesters were moved withint minutes. “The protesters from the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna were immediately removed from the railway tracks. Navjeevan Express left on time and there was no delay in train services.” said a senior Central Railway official.

No outstation train was delayed or held due to the rail roko.

