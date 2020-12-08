Sections
Bharat Bandh: Lukewarm response, normal life unaffected in Goa

The bandh has been supported by Opposition parties in Goa, including the Congress, the Goa Forward Party, the Aam Aadmi Party who are organising a protest march through the capital city mid-morning

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 13:31 IST

By Gerard de Souza, Hindustan Times Panaji

Goa Forward Party leader Vijay Sardesai. (File photo)

Bharat Bandh evoked lukewarm response in Goa with normal life remaining unaffected and public transport, shops and business establishments opening as normal.

The bandh has been supported by Opposition parties in Goa, including the Congress, the Goa Forward Party, the Aam Aadmi Party who are organising a protest march through the capital city mid-morning, but have stopped short of asking people to stay at home or attempting to disrupt traffic movement.

Catch LIVE Updates of Bharat Bandh here

“The BJP government refuses to listen to the people and farmers were not consulted before the black laws were made. Their arrogance is destroying India and people are suffering immensely. The farmers have taken the lead to make our voices heard and we must all support them,” the Congress said in a statement.

“While we stand with our #farmers and support the #BharatBandh, we must continue to keep the #voices of #Goa’s #youth front and center. Let us through our #collective call #SaveGoaNow from a government insensitive to its #people,” Goa Forward Party president Vijai Sardesai tweeted while extending his support to the bandh.

There have been sporadic protests against the farm bills passed by Parliament but no massive gatherings because there is no mandi system in Goa and state’s farmers sell their produce via various cooperative societies.

