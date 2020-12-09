Bharat Bandh: Mohali traders observe complete shutdown

Farmers holding a protest and blocking the road below Kharar flyover during Bharat Bandh on Tuesday. (Gurminder Singh/HT)

Showing solidarity with farmers protesting against the new farm laws, traders across Mohali district observed a complete shutdown.

All shops and business establishments, except banks and medical stores, remained closed in Mohali, Zirakpur, Dera Bassi, Lalru and Kharar till 3pm, while petrol pumps closed business till 5pm.

Though banks were open, there were no visitors.

Shops closed at Phase 11, Mohali, in support of farmers. ( Gurminder Singh/HT )

Police maintained that the situation remained peaceful and tight security was in place to ensure law and order.

Protesting farmers blocked all intersections of Airport Road, leaving commuters at the receiving end. Massive traffic jam was also witnessed near Kharar flyover and Zirakpur, where farmers blocked the traffic lights near McDonalds and Azizpur toll plaza. They raised slogans against the central government and demanded the laws be scrapped.

Farmers also protested at the Lalru entry point, Kharar bus stand and Landran, causing inconvenience to commuters. They did not allow any person, except those with medical emergency, to pass through.

Another protest was organised in Zirakpur, where farmers and social activists held a rally from a local market to Gurdwara Nabha Sahib.

The members of Phase-8-A IT Association supported farmers’ agitation in front of the District Administrative and Court Complex in Sector 76.

Passengers forced to walk to airport

With farmers blocking all intersections of Airport Road, passengers heading to board flights were a harried lot, as they were not allowed to pass through. Many were seen pleading to be allowed passage, but the farmers did not relent. Protesters said their vehicles will not be allowed to pass through, but they may proceed on foot. Therefore, many hapless passengers were seen walking to the airport, with their children and luggage in tow.

Struggle gaining impetus across the world: Chandumajra

Senior vice-president of Shiromani Akali Dal and former member of Parliament Prem Singh Chandumajra, led a protest near Gurdwara Singh Shaheedan, Sohana.

Praising the farmers’ peaceful struggle, Chandumajra said it had spread from the state to across the globe.

“The strategy of the Union government to drag and exhaust the present struggle will prove to be dangerous for the economy and peace of the country,” he said, addressing the gathering.

The Akali leader said the bandh was successful across the country, adding that it was not limited to Punjab and Haryana, but people from all over the country joined the call for shutdown.

Stating that the success of “Bharat Bandh” was a great lesson to the central government, Chandumajra said it should now focus on repealing the three laws instead of advocating them.