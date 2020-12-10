Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Bharat Bhushan Ashu elected as chief of Punjab badminton body

Bharat Bhushan Ashu elected as chief of Punjab badminton body

The 21-member team was elected unopposed

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 23:25 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu has been elected unopposed as the president of the Punjab Badminton Association.

Veteran player Anupam Kumaria has been made the general secretary. The 21-member team was elected unopposed. Ward number 82 councillor Sunny Bhalla received the certificate on behalf of Ashu.

On the directions of the Punjab and Haryana high court, the state sports department was going to hold the elections of the state badminton unit on December 13. The filing of the nomination was scheduled for December 9 and withdrawal for December 10.

However, no election was held, and the body was elected unopposed.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Citizenship law to be enforced once rules are made, says JP Nadda
Dec 11, 2020 00:02 IST
HTLS 2020: Shivraj Singh Chouhan says there will be no political fallout of farmers’ protest
Dec 10, 2020 22:10 IST
Following India protests closely, says UK after Boris Johnson gaffe
Dec 10, 2020 22:57 IST
Covid-19 on the wane in Delhi, no city has this many vacant ICU beds: Satyendar Jain
Dec 10, 2020 23:17 IST

latest news

DDC polls in J&K: 51% turnout in Round 5, highest polling in Poonch
Dec 11, 2020 00:41 IST
New Parliament symbol of self-reliance, says PM Modi
Dec 11, 2020 00:34 IST
BMC schools, gymkhanas to be Covid-19 vaccination points
Dec 11, 2020 00:33 IST
J&K DDC polls: High-stake battle in Uri’s Parenpilla seat
Dec 11, 2020 00:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.