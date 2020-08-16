Bharat Bhushan Ashu inaugurates school at Ludhiana village

Punjab food, civil supplies, and consumer affairs minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu inaugurated the Government Senior Secondary Smart School at Sirah village of the district on Saturday.

While appreciating the cleanliness and infrastructure of the school, Ashu announced a grant of Rs 2 lakh from his discretionary quota for its development and Rs 20 lakh for the development of Payal constituency.

He said that smart classrooms had been developed in all government schools falling under the municipal limits of Ludhiana city and now, they would also be developed in government schools in rural areas.

Khanna MLA Lakhvir Singh Lakha said that special emphasis was being given to improving the standard of education in government schools and that it was due to the consistent efforts of the Punjab government that the government schools are producing excellent results.

He added that more such smart schools would be developed for the students residing in Payal constituency.