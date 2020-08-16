Sections
Home / Cities / Bharat Bhushan Ashu inaugurates school at Ludhiana village

Bharat Bhushan Ashu inaugurates school at Ludhiana village

The minister announced a grant of Rs 2 lakh for the school’s development

Updated: Aug 16, 2020 22:17 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Bharat Bhushan Ashu

Punjab food, civil supplies, and consumer affairs minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu inaugurated the Government Senior Secondary Smart School at Sirah village of the district on Saturday.

While appreciating the cleanliness and infrastructure of the school, Ashu announced a grant of Rs 2 lakh from his discretionary quota for its development and Rs 20 lakh for the development of Payal constituency.

He said that smart classrooms had been developed in all government schools falling under the municipal limits of Ludhiana city and now, they would also be developed in government schools in rural areas.

Khanna MLA Lakhvir Singh Lakha said that special emphasis was being given to improving the standard of education in government schools and that it was due to the consistent efforts of the Punjab government that the government schools are producing excellent results.



He added that more such smart schools would be developed for the students residing in Payal constituency.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

AAP to set up ‘oxygen test centres’ in villages: Kejriwal
Aug 16, 2020 23:39 IST
Five rescued after fire in a Pitampura building
Aug 16, 2020 23:38 IST
Vasai civic body waives permission fees for Ganpati pandals
Aug 16, 2020 23:38 IST
19-year-old domestic help kills self, her family pelts stones at housing society
Aug 16, 2020 23:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.