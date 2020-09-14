Bhartiya Kisan Union begins online registration of farmers joining protest in Haryana

The Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) has started online registration of farmers who want to join the protest against the Centre’s three agriculture ordinances beginning from September 15 at the district headquarters in Haryana.

To ensure a huge gathering, BKU state president Gurnam Singh Chaduni, has urged farmers to fill the online forms to join the protest. The online form has the name, village, district, contact number and the state of the farmer.

As per the farmer leaders, there is a possibility that the state government may use police force and this form will help them contact the farmers and their family if required. The mobile numbers of farmer leaders have also been provided for assistance.

Chaduni said the farmers have unanimously decided to begin the protests at district headquarters from September 15 to September 19. On September 20 all roads of the state will be blocked for three hours, he added.

He said the protests will be peaceful and a foot march will be launched from September 27 to ensure that all farmers in Haryana can join the protest.

BKU state secretary Harpal Singh Sudhal said, “Thousands of farmers have already expressed their interest to join the protests and we are expecting a huge gathering at the district headquarters across the state.” He said it has been decided that the protests will be held from 10:00am to 4:00pm.

There are reports that the BKU leaders are contacting leaders of other farmer organisations in the state seeking their support during the protest.