Bhiwandi: Attack on 2 ahead of gram panchayat elections

In two separate incidents in Bhiwandi, gram panchayat election candidates were attacked recently.

Two unknown bikers opened fire on Deepak Mhatre, 48, Shiv Sena shakha chief in Kalher, Bhiwandi, early on Sunday while he was exiting his car with his wife. The Sena leader escaped the firing.

The incident was captured on CCTV cameras near his house, and police are searching for the two accused.

R Wani, inspector, Narpoli police station, said, “The incident occurred around midnight on Sunday. Deepak Mhatre is safe, and no one was injured in the incident. We have registered a case and our team is searching for the accused.”

“I noticed that a biker was following me, but I didn’t realise that they have this intention. After we parked the car and got out, the pillion rider fired one round at us. I first tried to make sure my wife was safe. Later, I tried to throw stones at them till then they fired two more rounds before fleeing. I don’t know who these people were but only know that they have done this because of the election,” said Mhatre.

In the second incident, panchayat member Bhanudas Patil, 51, and his brothers Santosh and Vinod were beaten up by 20 youngsters and are receiving treatment in hospital. Santosh is contesting in the upcoming gram panchayat election. Narpoli police are investigating both matters.

The brothers were on their way to the hospital to meet their aunt on Saturday when the group of attackers beat them and threatened to shoot them for opposing their party leader. Narpoli police have registered a case but are yet to arrest the accused.

In 2017, Congress corporator from Bhiwandi, Manoj Mhatre was murdered at his residence before the civic elections. Seven accused persons allegedly fired at him, and also assaulted him with a sharp weapon on February 16.

The conspiracy was allegedly planned by Mhatre’s cousin Prashant Mhatre who was later arrested by police along with the other accused.