Bhiwandi building collapse: 40 families from neighbouring 3 buildings evacuated overnight

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 23:32 IST

By Sajana Nambiar,

In the wake of collapse of Jilani building in Bhiwandi on Monday, the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) evacuated 40 families living in three neighbouring buildings overnight, as a precautionary measure.

The civic body disconnected the power and water supply to the buildings. Pankaj Ashiya, BNCMC commissioner, said, “These three buildings are in extremely dangerous condition. Those who were homeless were sent to the nearest community hall and school temporarily, till they find a permanent place.”

Most of the residents went to their friends’ or relatives’ houses, with some even spending the night on the road. “We were asked to move out and also informed that they will cut the power and water supply. We rushed out immediately. We have nowhere to go, I am an autorickshaw driver and my earning is badly hit due to the lockdown,” said Noor Mohammad Momin, 50, a resident of one of the three buildings.

BNCMC chief on Tuesday ordered ward officers and assistant municipal commissioners to check dangerous structures in other parts of the city and conduct structural audits of such buildings. “In the wake of the incident, we have again asked the officers concerned to check the extremely dangerous buildings and get their audit done at the earliest. Our team has also started serving notices to such buildings all over again,” said Ashiya.



Some of the survivors from Jilani building, too, were struggling to find a shelter for the night.

“I lost my two kids in the incident. My wife, sister-in-law and 12-year-old son were rescued. I spent my entire night at the spot, as I have no place to go. My wife and sister-in-law went to her mother’s place with my son. I also tried searching for some of our belongings, but they were fully damaged,” said Abidh Mohammad Ansari, 40.

Khalim Ansari, 57, who was away at the time of the incident, said, “My wife and son were home, but they had a narrow escape. My belongings are gone. My family is staying at a relative’s place, but I am clueless about where to shift in the coming days.”

