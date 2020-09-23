Bhiwandi building collapse: Brother, who was to join family in UP, found dead under debris after 60 hours

Abdul Ansari, 28, who came from Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday morning after learning about the incident, was shocked to see the body of his brother Haider Ali Ansari, 35, at the Jilani building collapse site.

Haider’s body was pulled out of the debris around 3pm on Wednesday.

Ansari, along with his two younger brothers, had left for Uttar Pradesh eight days ago. Haider, who owned a bakery in Bhiwandi, was to join them after collecting money from a client. The rescue team found a bundle of cash in his pocket. “We will give the money to his brother once he identifies the body,” said a member of the rescue team.

Ansari said, “If he had come with us to our hometown, he would have been alive. He waited back to collected money. My parents are devastated.”