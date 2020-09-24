Bhiwandi building collapse: Neighbouring chawl razed to make way; 3 families left homeless

Sections
Updated: Sep 24, 2020 23:56 IST

By Sajana Nambiar,

Shamina Banu, 34, who returned to the Jilani building collapse site early on Tuesday morning, was shocked to see that her house in a chawl surrounding the building, was razed. Banu had left the house on Monday evening with her 8-year-old daughter when rescuers informed her that she will have to vacate it to help the operation. Banu hadn’t realised that it will be razed, and she is now clueless about where to stay with her daughter.

She and three other families residing in the chawl are now homeless.

Banu said, “On Monday night after watching rescue operations in Jilani building, I went to my relative’s place to sleep that night with my daughter. The team had asked us to vacate the chawl, but never informed they would raze it. The next day when I returned, the chawl had vanished. I was shocked and when I inquired they said they razed it to make way to the collapse site,” said Banu, whose husband passed away nine months ago.

Their chawl was razed on Tuesday morning so that rescue teams could reach the collapse site and clear the debris using machinery.

“Two other families also lost their shelters. Now we have no idea where to go as all my belongings are also destroyed. I have no money as well,” said Banu, who sells artificial ornaments on the road side in Bhiwandi.

However, a member of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescue team requesting anonymity said, “On Monday night when we realised that next day there would be a need to use machinery to move the debris and find bodies, we had asked the residents in the chawl to move out with their belongings. We also informed them that if required we will raze it.”

