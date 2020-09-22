Bhiwandi building collapse: Relatives wait for hours, hope for miracles

Hours after the collapse of Jilani building in Bhiwandi on Monday morning, anxious relatives and even survivors continued to wait at the site, hoping for miraculous escapes for their kin.

Mohammad Mustaq, 26, was one such relative waiting for news on his brother Mohammad Mustaffa, 38.

“I lived with my parents in a nearby chawl and my brother shifted to a house on the first floor of this building with his wife and children. He used to have dinner with us every day. He had come to our place on Sunday night too. We are worried because the first floor is the worst-hit,” said Mustaq, who runs a shop in the locality.

Ashish Kumar, deputy commandant, NDRF, who was leading the rescue team, said, “The chances of survival become bleak as time passes, but sometimes there are miracles too.”

Zulekha Shaikh, 52, who suffered a leg injury, started to lose patience, with no information on her daughter, Shabnam Mohammad Ali Shaikh, 28. She was taken to a relative’s house on Tuesday morning, as she was inconsolable. By evening, the rescue team found Shabnam’s body from the debris. Shaikh lost her younger daughter and husband earlier this year. “Despite the pain, she stayed put at the site for hours, only to be shattered,” said one of the family members.

Khalid Khan, 42, who was rescued around Monday noon, lost his younger brother, Shahid Abdulla Khan, 32, and his three-year-old son Asad in the incident. Their bodies were recovered around 5am on Tuesday. However, wanting to help others, he returned to the site on Tuesday evening.

“When I was stuck inside for almost nine hours, I was losing hope. But when I heard noise from outside of the rescue team, I screamed. For the first time in my life, I thought God came to my help,” said Khalid. “I want to help the team as I know exactly where people might be stuck.”

For Jamil Khan, 47, a Sakinaka resident, there was no end to wait till Tuesday evening. He had come to check on his niece, Farida Khatun Khan, 35, her husband and three children, who lived on the first floor of the building.

“Every time, the rescue team finds someone alive, I hope it is from my family.”

Shaikh family was to move out on Monday

The Shaikh family, which lived on the first floor of the building, was to shift to another building on the day of the collapse. Arif Shaikh, 35, who worked as a driver, stayed with his wife, three children and younger brother Sohail, 22, who had come home on a vacation a week ago. Jahida Shaikh, Arif’s aunt, who resides in Borivli, reached the collapse site on Monday afternoon and was still waiting for news on the six family members. Nidha Shaikh, 10, Arif’s daughter, was found dead at 5pm on Tuesday evening. Shaikh said, “They were planning to shift for the past two to three months, but were stuck because of issues with the deposit amount.”

34-year-old, his family survives, brother dies

While Khan Tariq Khalim, 34, had a narrow escape with his wife and kids, his brother and nephew died in the collapse. Khan’s brother Shahid Abdulla Khan, 32, worked in a mobile repair shop and stayed with his son, Asad, 3, on the second floor. Khan’s parents also stayed with his brother, however, they were rescued. Khan said, “I shifted my wife, parents and children to a relative’s place for the night and was back at the crash site. At 5am, the rescuers found Asad’s body and an hour later Khalid’s body was found.”

‘Warned 1st floor locals, they didn’t pay heed’

Dr Yasmin Ansari, 28, who works at a Covid Care centre in Bhiwandi, felt the ground shake at 3.15am on Monday. She immediately woke her husband Sharif, 32, and the couple knocked on all doors on the second floor asking people to move out. Yasmin said, “Almost everyone from the second floor stepped out. We then asked people on the first floor to vacate, but they wanted to wait till morning or collect their belongings. We went downstairs and in minutes, the structure came crashing down.”