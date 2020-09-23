Bhiwandi building collapse: Rescue teams find bodies of mother and child hugging

In a heart-wrenching scene at the site of Jilani building collapse in Bhiwandi, rescue teams found bodies of a woman and her daughter – Farida Banu Khan, 32, and three-year-old Riha – hugging tightly in their last moments, around 6.30am on Wednesday.

The building came crashing down on Monday.

The bodies of Banu’s two other children, Farah, 6, and Falak, 5, too, were found nearby. The body of Banu’s husband, Mohammad Murtuza Khan, 35, was also pulled out from the debris on Wednesday evening.

Banu’s father-in-law Mohammad Mustaffa Khan, 54, who lives near Jilani building with his wife, said, “I saw my daughter-in-law and her youngest daughter Riha being pulled out of the debris, while she was holding on to my granddaughter tightly. My two grandsons were also found dead. It was painful to watch them in that condition.”

Banu’s son Sadiq, 8, was lucky as he stayed at his grandparents’ house on Sunday night. Murtuza owns a soap shop in Bhiwandi and he lived on the first floor of the building.

Khan said, “Sadiq often stayed over at our place. He is the only surviving member of the family. He is very young to understand this huge loss. We don’t know what to tell him when he will ask about his parents and siblings. I am at a loss for words.”