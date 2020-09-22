Bhiwandi building collapse: Structure was issued notices twice, says civic body

The Narpoli police on Monday booked the land owner and builder of Bhiwandi’s Jilani building, a part of which collapsed leading to at least 16 deaths, for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, claiming “neither did he take efforts to repair the building’s broken pillar, nor did he convince people to vacate the building”.

Maloji Shinde, senior police inspector, Narpolice police station, said, “Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) officials registered the case against the owner. BNCMC stated that since February 2020, they have sent three notices to the owner and residents, but they refused to accept them. The notice was stuck on the building gate by the civic officials. The owner was informed about the dilapidated condition of the building in February, but he ignored all warnings.”

The owner, Sayyed Ahmed Jilani, has not been arrested as he is absconding, said police. He has been booked under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 337 (whoever causes hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Two BNCMC officials – assistant municipal commissioner Sudam Jadhav and Dudhnath Yadav, junior engineer, town planning department – have also been suspended for their failure to vacate residents from the building, despite serving notices to them earlier this year. As per the suspension directions by BNCMC chief Pankaj Ashiya, although the officers served notices twice to the residents to vacate the building, they failed to get the structure evicted. “Two officials have been suspended for failing to take necessary measures as per the law. During the suspension, a proper inquiry will be carried out in this matter,” said Ashiya.

BNCMC has also formed a committee under a deputy commissioner and assistant town planner to probe the incident further.

Contrary to the civic body’s claims that notices were served to the owner in February and April, residents said they did not receive any notice.

Ajay Sawant, deputy municipal commissioner, BNCMC, said, “The residents were reluctant to vacate the building. They were not ready to take the notice so we stuck it on the structure.”

Local residents, however, claimed the 36-year-old building was repaired five years ago, after several incidents of plaster damage. “As the plaster started to peel off and the building developed cracks, we decided to repair it. We also informed the civic body. We never received any notice from the civic body,” said Khan Tariq Khalim, 34, who managed to escape from the building with his family.

Recently, after the Mahad building collapse in August, BNCMC conducted a review of all dangerous buildings in its vicinity. The officials identified 25 extremely dangerous structures, of which eight were demolished.

Meanwhile, chief minister Thackeray on Monday asked MMRDA officials to throw open the Bhiwandi flyover for traffic and not wait for an official inauguration, which was cancelled in the wake of the collapse. “Motorists should not be inconvenienced just because the flyover has not been officially inaugurated,” the CM is said to have said as per a statement released by his office.