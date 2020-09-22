Bhiwandi building collapses: 16 killed and 20 injured

Sixteen people, including seven children, were killed, 20 were injured, while some were still feared trapped under the debris at the time of going to press after a major portion of a 36-year-old ground-plus-three storey residential building collapsed in Bhiwandi, around 35km from Mumbai, around 3.30am on Monday.

The cause of the pre-dawn accident was not immediately known, however, the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) chief Pankaj Ashiya said Jilani building in Dhamankar Naka was illegal and notices had been sent to residents to vacate.

Rescue operations were on in the night as teams cleared debris and searched for survivors in the structure located amid a cluster of buildings and surrounded by narrow lanes.

According to the BNCMC, 24 of the total 48 flats of the building collapsed in the incident, while the portion that did not collapse had a power loom on the ground floor. The injured were rushed to the Indira Gandhi Memorial (IGM) hospital.

A seven-year- old boy, Ayaan Shaikh Ibrahim, who was trapped for nine hours along with his family of five, had a miraculous escape with no injuries. Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) regional disaster management cell, the fire brigade and the disaster cell of BNCMC were part of the rescue operations, along with locals.

“As soon as the incident took place, residents living near the area rushed to the spot and started pulling people from under the rubble. It was very painful to hear people’s cries for help. My relatives lived in this building,” said Khalid Abdullah Khan, 28, who lived in the building one year ago and has now shifted to another building nearby.

Before the NDRF team reached the spot, 21 people were rescued by locals and the Bhiwandi and Thane rescue teams. The NDRF teams used a canine squad to search for people trapped under the debris.

Ashish Kumar, deputy commandant of NDRF, said, “Since the incident took place during the time when most residents were asleep, we emphasised on searching bedrooms and living rooms. There was also a fear that the remaining portion of the building would collapse, too, as it was also tilting. We focused on canine search operations as we could not use equipment, fearing vibrations that could lead to collapse of the remaining portion.” As a precautionary measure, power supply to the area has been snapped.

“As soon as the incident took place, I received a call and alerted the fire brigade team to reach the spot. Around 5.30am, the NDRF team took over rescue operations and managed to pull out residents from under the debris,” said Pankaj Ashiya, commissioner , BNCMC.

Ashiya claimed that the building was built in 1984 during the Gram Panchayat rule and hence it is an illegal structure with no permission from the civic body. Also, he said that the civic body had sent notices to the residents to vacate the building.

“The building is illegal and also very old and we have served notices to the residents and owner to vacate it. If any sort of negligence has led to the incident, legal action will be taken,” he added.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray postponed the e-opening of the Mankoli flyover in suburban Mumbai on Monday after the building collapse.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted his condolence to the families of the victims and assured that all necessary help was being given to the affected. “Saddened by the building collapse in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra. Condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for a quick recovery of those injured. Rescue operations are underway and all possible assistance is being provided to the affected,” PM Modi tweeted.

President Ram Nath Kovind also expressed grief over incident. In a statement issued by Thane guardian minister Eknath Shinde, he announced a compensation of Rs5 lakhs to the victim’s kin.