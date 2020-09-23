Bhiwandi buillding collapse: 3 days on, relatives still wait for news

Amid heavy rain, survivors and relatives of those staying in Jilani building, a part of which collapsed on Monday, continued to wait for news on their loved ones on Wednesday, more than 60 hours after the mishap.

The tragedy turned out to be the worst faced by the loom town in the past few decades, with the toll crossing 40.

The confusion over identification of a body added to the anxiety of the kin. Obaidulla Shaikh, 36, brother-in-law of Shabnam Mohammad Ali Shaikh, claimed she was missing as they could not get her body. However, the rescue team confirmed that 28-year-old Shabnam’s body was found at 5pm on Tuesday. Shabnam’s mother Zulekha survived the incident with a leg injury. Both mother and daughter lived on the third floor.

Obaidulla Shaikh said, “The rescue team claimed she was sent to IGM Hospital. Some people told us that when a body was removed on Tuesday evening, people shouted Shabnam and that is why the record shows her name. Shabnam used to teach Arabic to students in the area and was well-known. If she was taken to a hospital, people would have known. Some people told us that she was rescued and was sent to some hospital. We don’t know whom to believe.”

A fire officer from Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) said, “We will ask the rescue team to cross-check.”

BNCMC commissioner Pankaj Ashiya said, “The police have claimed it is Shabnam’s body, but the relatives have refused it. Police might do a DNA test to confirm.”

Senior police inspector of Narpoli station MB Shinde said, “The family had approached us to file a missing complaint, but we have not registered it as a body has been found. We will do a DNA test.”

In a touching scene, Wasim Ansari, 27, and his friend, Faizan Ansari, 32, who were among the first from the nearby area to reach the site on Monday and continued to help with the rescue operation till Wednesday, broke down while removing the body of a six-year-old. The duo managed to rescue seven people alive from the third floor.

“We quickly pulled out as many people we could,” said Wasim.

“It is very painful now, as we are only looking for bodies,” said Faizan

