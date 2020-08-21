Sections
Bhiwandi civic body proposes 3-month water, property tax exemption

Considering the effect of the Covid-19 lockdown on the job sector and income of residents in Bhiwandi, the general body of the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation...

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 23:42 IST

By Sajana Nambiar,

Considering the effect of the Covid-19 lockdown on the job sector and income of residents in Bhiwandi, the general body of the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) has passed a proposal for exemption of water and property tax for three months, from April to June.

The virtual general body meeting held on Wednesday was attended by mayor of BNCMC Pratibha Patil, corporators and civic officials.

“Since the lockdown has affected many in terms of income and job loss, the general body has passed the proposal to not collect tax for three months, giving relief to the people. However, this can be only imposed once the state government approves it,” said BNCMC commissioner Pankaj Ashiya.

Since the lockdown was imposed, power looms in Bhiwandi were shut, leading to job loss for many locals as well as outsiders. “The loom where I used to work was shut, and we were jobless. Many took up work like selling vegetables or other items to earn a living. The exemption of tax will definitely help many as they will get relief from some amount. Three months exemption is needed, “said Hanif Shaikh, 38, who worked in a loom at Ganesh Nagar in Bhiwandi.



