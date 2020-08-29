Bhiwandi civic body reviews dangerous structures after Mahad building collapse

In the wake of the recent Mahad building collapse incident, the Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) conducted a review meeting on the status of dangerous buildings in its jurisdiction on Saturday.

On August 24, a five-storey residential building collapsed in a residential area of Mahad in Raigad district, killing 16 people and injuring nine others.

“Following the Mahad building collapse, the civic body has decided to make sure all the extremely-dangerous buildings in Bhiwandi limits are vacated, and no residents are occupying them. A review meeting was held to check on such unsafe buildings, and needful action will be taken,” said Pankaj Ashiya, commissioner, BNCMC.

“It is our request to residents to not occupy extremely-dangerous structures and to move out quickly if they are living in one. Also, we have warned people not to buy properties in illegal constructions,” said Ashiya.

In the C1 category, which comprises extremely dangerous buildings that the civic body has listed, 25 structures have been identified, of which six have been demolished. Work to vacate the remaining structures and raze them is underway. Water and power supply to these structures have already been cut off.

The civic body has identified 82 structures in the C2 category (dangerous buildings), of which 77 have been vacated while three structures are under litigation. The remaining two will be reviewed soon, and residents will be vacated.

“Some properties should be repaired immediately. Notices have been issued to around 222 structures in the municipal area,” said Ashiya. These 222 structures come under C2B and C3 categories, which means they can be repaired while residents occupy the structures.

As per the civic body, it is necessary to submit a structural stability certificate which states that the property is suitable for use and fit for habitation by making structural joint changes and repairs as suggested by experts. The civic body has found that many property owners have not followed this procedure.

“Therefore, the corporation will not be responsible if any property falls and there is a loss of life and property. Also, the corporation will take action against unauthorised buildings that are being erected in the city. Water and power supply to unauthorised buildings will not be provided. This must be noted by all citizens,” added Ashiya.

“We have also put up banners at all extremely dangerous structures so that people are aware of it. We have managed to take action against all those structures that have been identified this year. In the coming days, buildings which are older than 30 years will also be identified. We will ask to check their structural stability through an architecture panel. The tender process for appointing the architecture panel will be carried out in September,” said Deepak Sawant, deputy commissioner, BNCMC.