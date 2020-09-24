Bhiwandi collapse toll is 38; search on for a toddler

Three days later, the death toll in the Bhiwandi building collapse on Wednesday rose to 38, including 17 children, while the number of injured was 25. Rescue operations were still on at the time of going to press, now for close to 70 hours and amid heavy rain, after the collapse of the 36-year-old Jilani building, a ground-plus-three storey structure, around 3.30am Monday.

Officials said that they were searching for a two-and-a-half-year-old boy. Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) commissioner Pankar Ashiya, said, “There is a claim of a two-and-a-half-year-old child missing, so at one end, the search will continue and from the other, debris removal will go on. At present, the confirmed deaths are 38.” Of the deaths, the youngest was of Junaid Jabir Ali Shaikh, who was one-and-a-half years old.

Milind Palsule, public relations officer of BNCMC, said this was the deadliest building collapse in the power loom town’s history.

The rescue operations on Wednesday were mostly done using machinery as there was a need to clear debris to go deeper. The machine would do the clearing of the debris, while few rescue workers kept guiding and checking.

“Throughout the afternoon, no body was found, we found 14 bodies overnight by Wednesday morning. While the work of clearing the debris was on, there was heavy downpour. This slowed down operations a bit. If there was no rain, we would have completed rescue operations much before,” said an officer from the National Disaster Management Response Force (NDRF), who did not wish to be named.

Around 7pm, the Bhiwandi police made announcements on loud speakers, asking family members, relatives and friends to come forward if anybody is missing.

Shaira Qureshi, aunt of Museb Qureshi, the boy who is still missing, said,”Our son is yet not found and we have asked officials to search for him. They have initiated a search.”

Meanwhile, no arrests have been made in the case so far as the builder-cum-owner Sayyed Ahmed Jilani has gone absconding since after the incident. The Narpoli police, which is investigating the case, had initiated a search.

In one of the more heart-wrenching scenes of the day, rescue workers found the bodies of Farida Banu, 32, holding her three-year-old daughter, Riha, in her arms, around 6.30 am.

Sandeep Ghode, 22, a jawan of the Thane disaster management response force (TDRF), who pulled out the body of the mother, said, “When we recovered the mother’s body, we saw the baby in her arms. She tried to save her child, but unfortunately, both died as a large piece of debris fell on her. Two of her other children were also found besides her. This sight made all of us emotional,”

Ashiya claimed that by Saturday, the civic body will have a list of extremely dangerous structures and vacate them. The civic body chief also assured temporary shelter for those who will be vacated from their houses.

“By Saturday, we will have a proper list of buildings, which are unsafe, and our team will inspect them personally. These buildings will be vacated 100 per cent and residents will be in transit camps, community hall or schools in the city on a temporary basis. Arrangements will be made by the civic body for them. This will be on priority,” said Ashiya.