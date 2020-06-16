Sections
Home / Cities / Bhiwandi mayor to propose complete lockdown in Bhiwandi

Bhiwandi mayor to propose complete lockdown in Bhiwandi

Pratibha Patil, mayor of Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC), is set to propose a complete lockdown in Bhiwandi considering the rise in Covid-19 cases. Patil has...

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 00:39 IST

By Sajana Nambiar,

Pratibha Patil, mayor of Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC), is set to propose a complete lockdown in Bhiwandi considering the rise in Covid-19 cases. Patil has decided to propose the same in the general body meeting on Tuesday.

“The number of Covid-19 cases in Bhiwandi is rapidly increasing, and yet there is no social distancing to curb the spread of the infection. There is a need to have complete lockdown in the city,” said Patil.

“In several areas, people are not willing to come forward and get them checked even if they have symptoms. People are not cooperating. A lockdown will help curb the spread in the city,” she added.

The mayor will propose this to the general body of BNCMC for discussion and emphasise on implementing it. “Even if the state government has initiated unlock 1.0, local civic bodies can take individual decisions considering the situation in their vicinity,” said Patil.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Change in colour of Lonar lake: HC issues directions to authorities
Jun 16, 2020 01:19 IST
‘Good Samaritan’, accomplice rape 14-year-old in public park in Ludhiana, booked
Jun 16, 2020 01:05 IST
School fee issue: Punjab and Haryana HC defers hearing till Friday
Jun 16, 2020 01:03 IST
SAD to take up issue of displaced Sikh farmers with UP CM
Jun 16, 2020 01:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.