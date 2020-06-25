Bhiwandi mosque sets up Covid facility, offers free oxygen for patients

A mosque at Shanti Nagar in Bhiwandi (East) has been converted into a Covid care facility, providing oxygen free of cost to coronavirus-positive patients. Makkah Masjid, along with Jamaat-e-Islami Hind – Movement for Peace and Justice, has set up a facility with five beds with oxygen cylinders.

They have also kept spare oxygen cylinders that can be delivered home to patients who find it difficult to travel.

Shaheen Kalokhe, member, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, Bhiwandi chapter, said, “We started this facility a week ago. With the help of social media, we have managed to reach out and create awareness among locals. Till now, more than 80 people have made use of the facility. We have a local physician who provides the facility to positive patients who have been prescribed oxygen treatment.”

The facility has reserved 10 oxygen cylinders that can be used free of charge by patients at home, on a rotational basis.

On June 12, Bhiwandi had a total of 395 positive cases and 21 deaths. Within 13 days, the city recorded a sudden spike in infections, bringing the case count to 1,332, with 88 deaths. This has forced the civic body to impose a lockdown in the city till July 3.

“Makkah Masjid was shut to worshippers and was lying idle due to the pandemic and lockdown. We decided to use some of the premises of the mosque to help those who can’t avail treatment facilities elsewhere,” said Qaiser Mirza of Shanti Nagar Trust, which runs the mosque.

Meanwhile, Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation has set up a 24X7 control room in the disaster management cell, to guide people for tests and treatment. People can use the toll-free number 18002331102 for guidance and can call 02522 250049 and 02522 232398 in cases of emergency.