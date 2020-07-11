Sections
Bhiwandi MP, 6 family members test positive

Member of Parliament and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kapil Patil tested positive for Covid-19 along with six members from his family. His wife, Minal, had tested positive...

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 00:07 IST

By Ankita G Menon,

Member of Parliament and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kapil Patil tested positive for Covid-19 along with six members from his family. His wife, Minal, had tested positive five days ago.

Patil, in a statement published on social media on Friday, shared that his family has been active in reaching out to people during lockdown. “After my wife tested positive, 10 members of my family also went for the swab test and seven of us tested positive; this includes my sons, nephew, daughter and daughters in law,” Patil said in the statement.

“For almost two months after the lockdown was imposed, all of us were at home following social distancing and lockdown norms. However, as the number of cases increased in Bhiwandi, we stepped out to help locals with medical camps and providing aid. My wife and sons also joined in and we reached out to people in various areas of Bhiwandi, Kalyan and Shahapur as well,” he said. After Patil’s wife tested positive, 10 of his family members including Patil got swab tests done, of whom seven have tested positive.

His wife is admitted to a private hospital in Mumbai whereas Patil is quarantined at home as he is asymptomatic.



Confirming the news, a Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation official said, “As the family had visited many places and interacted with people, we are currently making a list of people who have been in close proximity with the family.”

Bhiwandi recorded 59 positive cases on Friday taking the total to 2,501 cases and 141 deaths.

