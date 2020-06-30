Bhiwandi Nizmapur civic body to set up 2,000 beds for Covid-19 patients

Starting Tuesday, the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) will set up a total of 2,000 beds for Covid-19 patients across the city at various educational institutes within a week. Bhiwandi has reported 1,740 cases so far, of which 944 patients are undergoing treatment, while 692 patients have been discharged. The city has also reported seen 100 deaths. “In the next four days, we will make provisions for 2,000 beds across the city.

On Tuesday, we will open a 400-bed facility at Rais School and a 170-bed centre at Chacha Nehru School. In the coming days, we will set up 120 beds at Khudabaksh Hall and a 100-bed centre at Oswal Hall,” said new municipal commissioner of BNCMC, Pankaj Ashiya. The corporation has also made provisions for free testing at Rais School. It also said that if any hospital refuses to admit a patient or charges them exorbitantly, then complaints to the civic body can be made on toll free number 18002331102.