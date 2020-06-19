Sections
Bhiwandi records 33 new Covid-19 deaths

Bhiwandi reported 33 new deaths on Thursday. As per district records, this is the highest number of single-day Covid deaths reported from any city in Thane district so far....

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 01:27 IST

By Sajana Nambiar,

Bhiwandi reported 33 new deaths on Thursday. As per district records, this is the highest number of single-day Covid deaths reported from any city in Thane district so far. However, authorities claim that these are pending reports of those who died outside the city in the last two weeks. The city has also recorded 727 positive cases of Covid-19.

Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) commissioner Pravin Ashthikar said, “We can only record the deaths once we received the death summary of the patients. Several such summaries were pending, as they had to be acquired and then added to the list of deaths. Most of these patients took treatment in hospitals in the nearby cities.”

The city is under a complete lockdown for the next 15 days, owing to the increasing cases.

The first day of lockdown in Bhiwandi saw a good response from the residents on Thursday, with no public gathering or crowding on the streets or markets. The shops in the city were shut throughout the day, barring the exceptions of those selling essential items such as groceries and milk.



Meanwhile, in neighbouring Kalyan and Dombivli, the total number of Covid-19 cases has surged to 2,779, after 212 new cases, including two new deaths were reported on Thursday.

Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) epidemic officer Pratibha Panpatil said, “The increase in cases is owing to the high-risk contacts of asymptomatic patients, who are mostly home quarantined, testing positive. Out of the cases reported till now 80 percent are asymptomatic.”

KDMC will close down its headquarters in Dombivli near Indira Gandhi Chowk after one worker in this building was tested Covid positive.

