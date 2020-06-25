Bhiwandi’s new civic chief proposes 5-point plan to tackle Covid-19

Sections
Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation’s new commissioner, Pankaj Ashiya has developed a five-point plan of action to reduce the number of Covid-19 cases in the...

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 00:40 IST

By Ankita G Menon,

Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation’s new commissioner, Pankaj Ashiya has developed a five-point plan of action to reduce the number of Covid-19 cases in the city. The plan includes setting up mohalla clinics, involving community leaders in awareness drives, improving medical facilities, increasing contact tracing, and surveying all containment zones.

“After studying the scenario in Bhiwandi, awareness and better health infrastructure seem to be the needs of the hour. We have conducted meetings with maulanas, and they will volunteer to spread awareness on safety measures and social distancing norms. Moreover, we have contacted six schools across Bhiwandi which will be converted into quarantine centres. All the ward officers and health department officials are aware of the five-point agenda that will help reduce the spread or break the chain of the virus,” said Ashiya, who began his new position on Monday.

Ashiya was earlier the special monitoring officer for Covid-19 in Malegaon and played a key role in controlling the number of cases there. He was also posted in Thane for 10 days to assist the former commissioner Praveen Ashtikar to bring down the number of cases in five hotspots. Bhiwandi currently has more than 1,332 positive cases and 88 deaths.

As part of the new Covid battle plan, the civic body will also increase the mohalla clinics in the city from the current 15. Locals suffering from fever, cold, cough, and malaria can seek treatment at these clinics.



“One of the main reasons for the rise in mortality rate is because patients do not reach hospitals in time. Despite having symptoms, tests are not conducted. With the help of community leaders, the message to reach out to the mohalla clinics will be passed on. This will help patients get timely treatment,” said Ashiya.

To improve medical facilities, the bed capacity in private hospitals along with a rate card will be displayed for the benefit of locals. Contact tracing will be carried out more extensively, and a survey of containment zones will be conducted.

Officials from the municipal corporation also advised people to not touch the dead bodies of Covid-positive victims. “Their bodies are wrapped in plastic and handed over so the final rites can be conducted as per each one’s faith. However, only a few should be present at the funeral,” said an official from the health department.

