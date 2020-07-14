Sections
Home / Cities / Bhiwani man hacks wife, daughter-in-law to death before ending life

Bhiwani man hacks wife, daughter-in-law to death before ending life

A former Border Security Force employee, the man had taken up farming some years ago

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 22:40 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Bhiwani

A 50-year-old man consumed some poisonous substance after hacking his wife and daughter-in-law to death at Bhiwani’s Paluwas village on Tuesday, police said.

A former Border Security Force (BSF) employee, the man had taken up farming some years ago. Bhiwani deputy superintendent of police (DSP) (headquarters) Virender Singh said he killed his wife and daughter-in-law, aged 50 and 32, and later committed suicide.

“His neighbours rushed him to the Bhiwani civil hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival. Later, we visited the crime scene and found the bodies of his wife and daughter-in-law. It appears to be the outcome of a family dispute,” the DSP added.

As per villagers, the incident took place around 11am when the man’s son had gone out. “He raised an alarm after he found his wife and mother dead on his return. His father was seen sitting near the bodies and sobbing before he consumed poison. The 80-year-old mother of the accused had locked herself with her two minor grandsons in a room when the incident took place,” one of the villagers said.



The DSP said they have registered a case of murder against the farmer.

