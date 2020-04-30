Biggest Covid-19 spike in a day as 13 test positive in Mohali; 10 are Nanded pilgrims

The biggest spike in a single day was registered in Mohali district on Thursday with 13 people testing positive, taking the count to 86. Among them, 10 had returned from Takht Hazur Sahib in Nanded, Maharashtra, and one was a male employee of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh.

Giving details, Mohali civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said among the pilgrims, four were from Premgarh village in Aerocity, two from Manak Majra, and one each from Amrala, Badana, Raipur Khurd and Saini Majra. Six were women, and the men were aged between 17 and 58.

On Wednesday, five pilgrims, including three women, had tested positive.

Among Thursday’s patienst, two patients aged 22 and 20, both male, are from Jawaharpur village, a Covid-19 hotspot in Dera Bassi. Both are nephews of the village sarpanch, who had recovered after being tested positive on April 7.

Continuing with a worrying trend of Chandigarh hospital staffers getting infected, the PGIMER employee who tested positive is a 35-year-old man living in Mohali’s Mullanpur. He is admitted at the hospital.

All 10 pilgrims have been admitted to Gian Sagar Hospital in Banur, Dr Manjit Singh said. “Nine more people arrived from Takht Hazur Sahib on Wednesday evening. We will take their samples,” he said.

Mohali now has 54 active cases out of 86 reported so far.

Thirty patients have recovered and two have died.

About 1,411 samples have been taken, of which 1,260 have been found negative, while the results of 18 are awaited.

Jawaharpur village, which was declared a containment zone, now has 45 Covid-19 cases of which 17 have recovered.