Bihar asks people to tweet on embankment breaches

PATNAIn an attempt to involve people in keeping a vigil on the condition of river embankments in their areas as monsoon picks pace, Bihar’s water resources department (WRD)...

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 17:40 IST

By Arun Kumar,

PATNA

In an attempt to involve people in keeping a vigil on the condition of river embankments in their areas as monsoon picks pace, Bihar’s water resources department (WRD) has come up with a Twitter hashtag where they could report any visible cracks or breaches.

“Engineers of WRD, Bihar, are maintaining constant vigilance on embankments. If you witness any erosion or crack in the embankment and feel the need of flood protection work in your area, please inform us through Twitter with #HelloWRD. We will be there,” says a tweet from Bihar WRD.

WRD minister Sanjay Kumar Jha said, “We will also soon launch a 24*7 call centre with a toll-free number for the people. Their involvement will help the department reach out to them faster and on time.”



The unpredictability of rivers like Kosi and Kamla has always been a cause of worry in north Bihar.

As per WRD figures, a few stations in the Kosi river basin in Nepal have received moderate to heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours. Dhap station in Nepal recorded the highest rainfall of 81.4 mm in the last 24 hours. For the next two days, there is forecast of 1-10 mm rainfall in the Kosi basin.

In the Mahananda river basin in Nepal, few stations did receive moderate rainfall, but the situation remains steady, with water below the warning level on Tuesday.

Water level of Kamla river, which wreaked havoc in Madhubani, Jhanjharpur and adjoining areas last year due to sudden surge of water, was also steady and below warning level in Nepal portion at 10.30 am on June 30, said a WRD official.

