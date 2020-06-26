Sections
Home / Cities / Bihar lightning strike toll mounts to 95

Bihar lightning strike toll mounts to 95

PATNAThe death toll due to thunderstorm and lightning in Bihar increased to 95 early on Friday amid warning of heavy rainfall in several districts.On Thursday, the state’s...

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 19:18 IST

By Avinash Kumar,

PATNA

The death toll due to thunderstorm and lightning in Bihar increased to 95 early on Friday amid warning of heavy rainfall in several districts.

On Thursday, the state’s disaster management department had put the death toll at 83.

According to a statement put out by the department, deaths in lighting strikes took place in 24 of the total 32 districts in the state, with Gopalganj accounting for the maximum number of casualties (13). Ten persons in the district were injured, of which three were referred to a hospital in Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) in a critical condition.



In Khagaria, locals blocked National Highway 107 for two hours and disrupted vehicular traffic to press their demand for compensation for their cattle killed due to lightning. Over 60 cattle died in lightning in the district.

According to the DMD, more than 200 people have died due to thunderstorms and lightning in the state since March this year.

Reports from districts said more than 40 people were injured and admitted to hospitals. The lightning has also caused widespread damage to houses.

Most of the victims were farmers working in their fields when the lightning stuck.

“In peak summer, when rain comes in contact with the baking earth, heat is transferred and lighting strikes begin within half an hour to three hours,” said a weather expert.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Memorial, 5 statues as Telangana celebrates Narasimha Rao’s birth centenary
Jun 26, 2020 20:22 IST
Marvel is taking the measured approach to introduce Fantastic Four
Jun 26, 2020 20:21 IST
Person shot in Glasgow has died; 6 others injured: Police
Jun 26, 2020 20:20 IST
Mamata urges Centre to stop domestic flights to Kolkata from Covid hotspot states till July 31
Jun 26, 2020 20:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.