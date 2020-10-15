Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Bihar: Man accused 7 men of gang-raping his daughter, killing her son, to settle a score

Bihar: Man accused 7 men of gang-raping his daughter, killing her son, to settle a score

Buxar police said the son’s postmortem report suggested he had drowned in a river while the woman’s medical examination ruled out rape

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 14:39 IST

By Avinash Kumar, Hindustan Times Patna

Representational photo.

A 35-year-old woman’s father in Bihar’s Buxar allegedly lodged a false case accusing seven men of gang-raping his daughter and murdering her six-year-old son to settle a score, a police officer said on Thursday.

The alleged rape and murder were reported on Saturday last and provoked outrage.

Buxar police superintendent Niraj Kumar Singh said the son’s postmortem report suggested he had drowned in a river while the woman’s medical examination ruled out rape. He added a Special Investigation Team constituted to probe the case found she was not at the location where her father claimed she was gang-raped.

“All I can tell you at this point in time is that the woman was never abducted by the seven men. Secondly, her son was not strangled to death,” he said.

Singh added the woman was accompanying a man she was in a relationship with when he got into an argument with his associates. It was then that the six-year-old fell into a canal, he added. “There are still certain facts which we need to verify. But one thing is clear she has not been gang-raped or raped by named and unknown persons at all...,” said Singh.

The police have arrested two of the seven accused.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

IAF team in France to review Rafale project as India prepares to induct more jets
Oct 15, 2020 12:41 IST
Nepal PM Oli sends a quiet message to India with a change in his cabinet
Oct 15, 2020 12:25 IST
‘Your office is at Worli’: SC tells Republic TV to approach Bombay HC in TRP case
Oct 15, 2020 14:37 IST
What did Delhi people do in last 15 days, Delhi minister asks Javadekar
Oct 15, 2020 15:06 IST

latest news

‘Partial’ Centre acting as ‘mouthpiece’ for polluting states, says Delhi minister Gopal Rai
Oct 15, 2020 15:06 IST
Gold smuggling accused linked with Dawood: Oppn demands Kerala CM’s resignation
Oct 15, 2020 14:57 IST
DU aspirants: Can’t go to campus? Take a virtual college tour!
Oct 15, 2020 14:56 IST
Playing under Mahi bhai helped me: Sundar reveals Dhoni’s contribution
Oct 15, 2020 14:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.