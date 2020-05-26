Bihar minister lands at ‘cycle’ girl’s village with zero distancing

Sections
Updated: May 26, 2020 23:06 IST

By Bishnu K Jha,

DARBHANGA Bihar’s food and consumer protection minister and JD-U leader Madan Sahni has come under fire for flouting lockdown norms after he landed with a large crowd at the home of Jyoti Kumari, the 15-year-old girl from Darbhanga who has won admiration worldwide after she recently carried her injured father on a bicycle from Gurugram to her village here amid the Covid-19 lockdown.

Sahni visited Sirhulli village on Monday to felicitate Jyoti, who pedalled for about 1,200 kilometres with her father, nursing a fractured leg, riding pillion, a feat that even drew a tweet of appreciation from US president Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka.

A video clip of the minister walking in procession in the village has since gone viral.

Jyoti’s 14-day home quarantine period has yet not ended as she had arrived here in the night of May 16.



Village ward member Nagendra Paswan said he had lost count of people visiting Sirhulli to felicitate her.

“I have got a toilet built for her under government scheme in two days,” he said.

Sahni could not be contacted for his comment despite repeated attempts.

Jyoti now ready for trial offer by CFI

In a change of heart, Jyoti has now been considering the invitation extended to her by Cycling Federation of India (CFI) with all seriousness.

Earlier, speaking to media, she had said she needed some time to be in right frame of mind to accept the trial offer to become a trainee cyclist and that she wanted to resume her studies.

Jyoti said over phone on Tuesday that she had already started practising since the previous day.

“I will participate in the trial when they (CFI) call me and fix a date for the trial next month”, she said, adding that she was practising on a racing cycle gifted to her recently.

