Bike-borne miscreants stab insurance agent outside his house in Ludhiana

Police suspect it a case of old rivalry, say assailants might be known to the victim

Updated: May 03, 2020 20:27 IST

By HT Correspondent, HIndustan Times Ludhiana

The CCTV footage showed three men on a motorcycle stopping near the agent’s house. Two of them talk to the victim briefly and as soon as he turns to go inside the house, they stab him with sharp-edged weapons. (Getty Images)

Three unidentified assailants stabbed an insurance agent in front of his house in Bachittar Nagar of Jamalpur area on Sunday morning. The incident was captured in a CCTV installed near the house.

The CCTV footage showed three men on a motorcycle stopping near his house. Two of them talk to the victim briefly and as soon as he turns to go inside the house, they stab him with sharp-edged weapons.

The victim has been identified as Uday Kant, 52. On hearing Uday Kant’s screams, his family came out and rushed him to a nearby hospital, which refereed him to PGIMER, Chadigarh.

Avdhesh Kumar, son of the injured said, at around 5.30 in the morning when his father was standing outside the house, a bike stopped near him. A man wearing helmet was riding it, while two pillion riders came near his father and talked to him for a few seconds before stabbing him and fleeing the spot.



Jamalpur station house officer (SHO) inspector Harjinder Singh said that prima facie it appears that the accused are known to the victim and matter seems to be of some old rivalry as the accused did not snatch anything. The police will record the statement of the victim soon, he said.

