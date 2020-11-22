Bike rally to highlight Tibet-China conflict resumes in Shimla

Members of the Tibetan Youth Congress during the bike rally in Shimla on Sunday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

With an aim to highlight Tibet’s issues with China, the Tibetan Youth Congress (TYC), an NGO in exile, on Sunday resumed the bike rally from Dorje Dhak Monastery Panthaghati, nine kilometres from Shimla.

The five-day bike rally was flagged off on November 18 by Member of Parliament (MP) Kishan Kapoor and concluded today in Bir, of Kangra district in which 56 bikers including five Tibetan women and a member of Tibetan parliament-in-exile Lhagyari Namgyal Dolkar, travelled around 1,000 kms.

TYC president Gonpo Dhondup said that the activists visited the Nesang valley situated near the Indo-Tibet border region in the Kinnaur district. The rally aimed at propagating the message of boycotting made in China goods, counter and control Chinese intrusions into the Indian territory, and demands the release of all political prisoners in Driru county of Tibet.

“Bikers of seven different regions of Regional Tibetan Youth Congress in India participated in this rally and so far and they have covered nearly 1000 kilometres and when the rally will conclude in Bir, they will cover around 1200 kilometres” said Gonpo Dhondup.

Recently, a Tibetan singer was captured by Chinese authorities in Driru province of Tibet, he added.

Lhagyari Namgyal Dolkar said that as an elected representative of the Tibetan community-in-exile, it is her duty to support the cause of Tibet.

She also thanked the Tibetan community-in-exile and Dalai Lama for granting them democratic freedom.

She said that Tibetan Buddhist monks of Shimla also extended their support to the rally.