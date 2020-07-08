Biker gang involved in 11 major robberies busted in Ludhiana

With the arrest of four persons, the police on Wednesday busted a biker gang involved in a slew of robberies in the city.

As per the police, the accused executed at least 11 robberies in the past year, including a ₹7 lakh theft on Gill Road.

The accused have been identified as Sunny Kumar alias Sunny (35) of Charan Colony in Manakwal village, Amandeep Singh alias Bhau (33) of Manakwal village and Mukesh Kumar alias Babbu (32) of Preet Nagar near Barnala Fatak in Sangrur.

Later on Wednesday, the police also arrested the kingpin of the gang, Sanjeev Chopra (38) of Nimwala Chowk, Shahpur Road, and recovered a pistol and two live cartridges from him. Another accused, Guddu Jaiswal of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, is yet to be arrested.

The police have seized three pistols, one sharp-edged weapon, two swords, one iron pipe, three helmets, ₹40,000 cash, five motorcycles and a scooter from the gang.

Addressing an online press conference here, police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal said they used to hide their faces with helmets and wore gloves to prevent leaving their fingerprints during the crime.

Agrawal said that they had received a tip-off on Tuesday that the accused were planning another robbery near Quality Chowk in Kidwai Nagar, following which the police conducted a raid and arrested the accused.

“During interrogation, it was revealed that accused Sanjeev was sentenced to 10-year imprisonment in a murder and dacoity case of 2005, and had jumped the parole in 2014. A case of possessing illegal weapons had also been registered against him at Mohinder Park police station in New Delhi on September 5, 2019,” said the police chief.

Revealing the gang’s modus operandi, Agrawal said, “Sanjeev used to do the recce of the targets. Then all of them would gather near the railway quarters and change into track suits and wear helmets and gloves to conceal their identities. After the robberies, they would come to the same spot and share the booty among themselves.”

The police chief added that the gang has confessed involvement in 11 robberies in Ludhiana.

The arrested accused were produced before a court here on Wednesday and have been remanded to five-day police custody.

As per the police chief, more important information is expected from the accused during interrogation.